These Companies Are Sticking By The NRA

In what may be a pivotal moment for American gun law reform, the National Rifle Association has become the object of intense pushback from anti-gun activists and survivors of last week’s mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.

All the attention prompted the gun-rights group to break from its usual strategy of keeping quiet after mass gun deaths. NRA officials have gone on the attack to rail against the “politicization” of a tragedy, and going so far as to suggest that members of the media “love mass shootings” because of the ratings they supposedly bring.

The uproar has once again presented companies affiliated with the NRA, and its powerful pro-gun lobby, with a question: to cut ties, or to continue a relationship with a large but controversial group?

The NRA partners with dozens of businesses to spread its pro-gun message and provide discounts to its members, who number 5 million, according to the group. But this week, some companies have begun to jump ship.

Facing pressure from consumers, the First National Bank of Omaha said Thursday it would stop issuing NRA-branded Visa credit cards after its contract with the group expires. Enterprise Holdings, which operates the rental car brands Enterprise, National and Alamo, says it will end its discount program for NRA members next month, along with Avis and Budget. Hertz is out, too.

Other companies ditching the NRA include Chubb, which underwrites the NRA’s Carry Guard firearms insurance; Symantec’s LifeLock, an identity-theft prevention service, and Norton, which offers computer security software; home security system provider SimpliSafe; Allied and North American Van Lines, two moving services; TrueCar, which powered a new and used car site; and MetLife, which had offered savings on home and auto insurance to NRA members.

“We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA,” a MetLife spokesman said in a statement.

On Friday, software company Wild Apricot said it had asked the NRA to remove its logo from the organization’s website. “We have contacted the NRA directly and asked them to remove our logo and the affiliated text, as they were actually using that without permission from us,” a spokesperson told ThinkProgress.

After initially defending discounts for NRA members traveling to Dallas in May for the group’s annual convention, both Delta and United announced plans to end their respective relationships with the NRA Saturday.

The following companies, however, have not indicated that they plan to sever ties with the gun-rights group:

Amazon

Amazon continues to offer the NRA TV app, allowing anyone with a Fire TV or certain game controllers to watch the NRA’s television channel, despite calls from high-profile activists to drop the content.

Everytown and Moms Demand Action, two gun safety groups, joined forces to launch a campaign Friday demanding that streaming services stop offering NRA TV.

“NRA TV is home to the NRA’s most dangerous and violence-inciting propaganda,” Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts said in a statement. “It’s time for tech leaders to acknowledge their role in helping the NRA spread this dangerous content and cut it out.”

A Change.org petition also aims to get NRA TV pulled from Amazon in particular.

Apple

The NRA TV app is also available on Apple TV. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Along with Cabela’s, which it acquired in 2017, Bass Pro Shops offers a wide variety of outdoor gear, and both stores are set to appear at the NRA’s national convention in May. A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Clearent

Clearent, a credit card processing company, offers “firearms friendly” services geared toward NRA members. A representative did not respond to a request for comment.

FedEx

FedEx offers NRA members discounts from 18 percent to 26 percent on domestic and international shipping. A page on the NRA website describing FedEx offers has been removed, but the shipping company has not made a statement about any change in its relationship with the gun-rights group.

GunsDown, an anti-gun group, has been petitioning FedEx to end its affiliation with the NRA for over a year.