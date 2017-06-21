These Companies Are Creating Biodegradable Urns That Sprout Trees

Whether it be the rising costs of funerals, cemeteries filling up or a need to do something that isn't viewed as traditional, many people are searching for new ways to honor loved ones after death. These days people are arranging to have their ashes repurposed into synthetic diamonds, pencils, hourglasses or even shot into space at fireworks displays.

The options are seemingly endless, but perhaps one of the most natural options is the burial or spreading of ashes with organic matter where a tree or plant can then grow with the remains. Companies like Bios Urn are focusing on just that, to help people return their bodies to organic matter and create something beautiful and lasting in the process.

The idea for the Bios Urn, a biodegradable urn for ashes, planted itself in founder and designer Gerard Moliné’s mind when he was just a boy. One day he and his grandmother came upon a dead bird while gardening. She buried the bird along with some seeds and covered it up, leaving it to naturally decompose and come to life as something new, Roger Moliné, Gerard’s brother and co-founder at Bios Urn, told International Business Times.

Gerard designed the concept for the Bios Urn in 1997. He had working prototypes by 2002, and in 2013 the brothers established Bios Urn in Spain. Their start-up sells the biodegradable urns with seeds designed to turn the cremated remains of a person or pet into a tree of their choice. While the urns still require cremation prior to the burial, they do end up being better for the environment than a casket in a graveyard, Roger said.

Traditional burials that involve embalming fluids, caskets and burial in a cemetery that needs watering, mowing and treatment with chemicals to stay green and lush take a toll on the environment and take up space.

"Our product is mostly environmentally friendly because of the product that comes before this one, which is cremation,” Roger said. While cremations do create emissions, it’s a one time toll on the environment rather than the continuous environmental impact of physical cemeteries. Plus, when those ashes are then used to plant a tree, that tree becomes a source of oxygen.

View photos biosurn planted in earth More

Photo: Bios Urn

The ashes alone are not a viable material for the seedlings to thrive in, so Gerard and Roger had to create a two-part urn that could provide what a new tree would need to survive. The urns are made of biodegradable cardboard and chemical free, so they pose no risk to the environment, the company says. The seedlings grow in the top capsule of the urn for the first three to six months before the roots are big enough to mix with the ashes in the bottom part of the urn. In addition to the urns they recently released the Bios Incube, a planter and system that monitors tree growth and allows owners to keep the urn close. It waters the urn and tree and a sensor in the soil is able to give users real-time data on growth. The idea came from Bios Urn users who wanted to have the product in their homes, Roger said.

View photos bios incube More