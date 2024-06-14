Commuter alert: Street in Malden closed due to serious motor vehicle accident

A street in Malden is closed due to a serious motor vehicle accident.

According to the City of Malden, Medford Street is closed in between Commercial Street and Pearl Street.

The street is estimated to be closed for several hours.

