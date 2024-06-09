On your commute: US-127 work continues through Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As you prepare for your Monday-morning drive to work, you’ll want to keep in mind a fresh set of orange barrels on US-127.

The Michigan Department of Transportation on Saturday morning began its paving of a median crossover on US-127 between Jolly and Dunckel roads.

MDOT has closed one lane of northbound US-127 from Jolly to Dunckel, and southbound US-127 between those roads also has just one lane open, MDOT officials said.

The projected should be finished around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to MDOT’s estimate.

Overview of US-127 corridor construction work, in phases (Image courtesy of MDOT)

The work is part of the $205 million investment to rebuild US-127 and I-496, addressing safety, roadway geometrics and infrastructure, MDOT said.

The department is focusing on the US-127 corridor from the Ingham/Jackson county line, north to the I-69 interchange.

