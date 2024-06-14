Community voices more concerns about Wolf Hills Solar project

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – Catalyst Energy Partners held an open house for its Wolf Hills Solar project on Thursday at Patrick Henry High School.

The Wolf Hills Solar project is a 250-megawatt design Catalyst says will produce “enough clean energy to power 40,000 homes.” The corporation wants solar panels on 1,500 acres of land in Abingdon. The solar panels are estimated to have a 35-year lifespan and a $23 million revenue increase for Washington County.

News Channel 11 spoke with Steve Malnight, president of Catalyst Energy Partners, who said that the corporation has been exploring the area for years in search of a project like Wolf Hills Solar.

“This project that we’re looking to do really will bring new solar energy to this community, which gives economic benefits to the community in the form of higher property taxes,” said Malnight. “But it also brings a lot of economic and environmental stability to this county because it will bring energy right here that can be used in this county. So, we’re excited to bring this here and talk to folks about the benefits that this will offer to Washington County.”

Appalachian Fair announces entertainment lineup

In May, local residents voiced their concerns about the project and how it would negatively affect the outdoor recreational economy, workforce opportunities, agricultural land and more. Malnight said the corporation is taking these concerns into consideration.

“We’ve been in all of our conversations, we’ve heard from people who are supportive of the project and those who have concerns,” said Malnight. “And we’re excited to hear about both and talk to the community members. I think many times people are afraid or concerned about the view sheds and what they’ll be seeing or what the impact would be on their homes and in their neighborhoods.”

“We understand that our project said design assumes to be leaving vegetation and trees in place to help shield. We’ll be installing more view buffers to help make sure that the project is a beautiful part of this community, which is already such a beautiful community.”

Sara Hurley, a resident of Washington County, attended the open house to voice concerns about real estate.

“My primary concern, which is really the economic impact on a region through home values and especially knowing that most people hold their wealth in their private home and then how that will affect even if it’s very marginal, but it’s compounded,” said Hurley.

Hurley believes the corporation does not have accurate information.

The board of supervisors will decide on June 24 whether to approve the project. If approved, the pair hopes to begin construction in 2025.

Those looking for more information about the Wolf Hills solar project can find it here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.