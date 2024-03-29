Community vigil planned for Portsmouth teen found dead following search. What to know.

A community vigil will be held Saturday night to honor the memory of the Portsmouth teenager who was found dead earlier this week after going missing.

The vigil will take place at Channing Memorial Church, 135 Pelham St., Newport, and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

"The Aquidneck Island community suffered the tragic loss of Owen Cameron this week. Days spent searching and praying resulted in the saddest of endings. In this time of mourning Channing Memorial Church is opening its doors for a Community Vigil to provide a spiritual place for us to come together and be there for each other," social media posts from the church said.

According to Middletown police, the body of Owen Cameron, 17, was found late Wednesday morning partially submerged in water near the Newport State Airport.

Police said that at 11:17 a.m., Middletown police, along with the Newport and Portsmouth police departments and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force members searched the area around the airport utilizing all terrain vehicles, finding Cameron's body.

The body was recovered by the Rhode Island State Medical Examiner's office, which will conduct an investigation into the manner of death. Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

During the vigil, a microphone will be available for those who wish to speak, read a poem or reading, sing a song, or express sorrow. There will also be an area in the front of the church to display memorial candles and other memorabilia brought by attendees.

The vigil is open to the entire community, regardless of faith.

