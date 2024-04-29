Community tours Oshkosh schools one last time before closure

OSHKOSH Wis. WFRV – The Washington and Merrill schools in Oshkosh are closing their doors for good. Dozens gathered for farewell tours of both schools, Nancy Behm is a graduate of Washington Elementary and says the school will hold a special place in her heart.

“It’s just part of my childhood growing up and to the community I think it’s a neighborhood school, and neighborhood schools were always the backbone of education,” stated Behm.

Superintendent Bryan Davis says the school district plans to open a new school

“Back in November of 2020 our voters voted on the approval of building a new elementary school which is named Menominee Elementary School and Washington Elementary School is part of the consolidation of three elementary schools into the new building,” explained Davis.

As she roams the halls of her elementary school for the last time Behm encourages students to cherish their new facility.

“Just enjoy it, get to know your fellow students, and make friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Behm.

Menominee Elementary School is expected to open next school year.

