Community, state leaders come together for Juneteenth celebration in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Juneteenth celebrations took place in Arlington on Wednesday and organizers said the event was about honoring the past, celebrating the present and creating a brighter future.

“Black people, we love us. We’re just bringing everybody together for the community,” said Christina Galloway, creative director for Galloway Events. “We want to celebrate our freedom and our ability to actually to do things.”

The Arlington community celebration and cookout was held at Metropolitan Park. Though eventgoers went to have fun and enjoy the music and food, the reason for the day wasn’t lost on those who helped put the event together.

“We want to pay homage. We want to talk about where we’ve been [through], the resilience, the fortitude and the strength, where we currently are what has brought us here to celebrate today and make sure we’re able to inspire future generations,” Executive Director of Challenging Racism, Monique Bryant, said. “We want to educate. We want to inspire them to carry on the fight to make sure history is never lost.”

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine was also at the event to celebrate Juneteenth, a relatively new federal holiday.

“I was in the Senate when we did this by unanimous vote in 2021 and so that makes it even more special,” Kaine said. “Our history is painful, but even the painful parts of our history have stories of triumph over adversity where we can learn about how to improve. Slavery and racism are sort of the original sin of the country and we’re still on that march toward equality, but Juneteenth was a really important day on the march and we need to remember both the challenges but also that progress is possible and that’s what today is about, committing to more progress.”

