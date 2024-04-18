The community spoke, city leaders listened. Year-round lighting coming to Paso Robles City Park
The feed will first appear as a new tab in the mobile app.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
Ford's Mustang Experience Center will soon welcomes all Mustang owners, while the Mustang GT3's Champion Spirit Livery honors past Mustang racers.
The Champions League semifinals are set.
It streams music, takes calls and more — and it's become a road trip must-have.
Spend management startup Ramp has raised another $150 million at a post-money valuation of $7.65 billion, the company confirmed to TechCrunch today. New investor Khosla Ventures and existing backer Founders Fund co-led the raise, which also included participation from new backers Sequoia Capital, Greylock and 8VC. Other existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Sands Capital, D1 Capital, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Definition Capital, Contrary Capital also put money into the latest round.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Not only are there a ton of great offensive line prospects in this draft, teams can target all kinds of different players at a every position up front.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
Surprise! It's rubber, and it never feels soggy under your feet.
The app is like a combination of Twitter and Clubhouse. Built by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder exec Brian Norgard, Airchat takes a refreshingly intimate approach to social media. There are people I’ve known online for years, and only after following each other on AirChat did I realize I’d never heard their actual voices.
Following a surprise trip to the playoffs in 2023, the Marlins are in a downward spiral, with their manager's option for 2025 voided.
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
The cozy cat sim Little Kitty, Big City releases for the Nintendo Switch and other consoles on May 9. Preorders are available now and it costs $25.
There are more affordable EV options than ever before. Here are the cheapest electric cars on sale in 2024.
Yars Rising is a forthcoming Metroidvania with an interesting pedigree. It’s a sequel to an Atari 2600 game from 1982.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is officially getting a price and will be launching in the U.S. this spring.