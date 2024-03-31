Community sets up bike memorial for Albuquerque woman hit by unknown driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of bicyclists are remembering an Albuquerque woman who was found dead in her home last summer following a mysterious hit and run. On Saturday, her loved ones are still looking for answers and trying to keep her memory alive.

“She was kind of like the little heart of Downtown,” said Luke Davis, the victim’s friend.

Friends and family describe Rosanna Breuninger as a kind and caring person. They said she could always be found riding her bike throughout Downtown Albuquerque.

“She was just so happy and bubbly, and she, everybody felt like that was her best friend right – like she just had that kind of vibe that kind of style,” recalled Cactus Eddie, victim’s friend.

Last July, Breuninger was found dead in her apartment. Police believe she was biking home through her North Valley neighborhood when she was possibly hit by a car.

What happened afterward remains a mystery. The next morning, they found her body in her home blocks away from the crash scene while the driver was never found.

On Saturday, loved ones came together to memorialize Breuninger by installing a ghost bike at the crash site near 12th Street and Los Arboles. Prior to setting up the ghost bike, riders participated in a more than three-mile bike ride starting at Tingley Beach.

“We wanted to get the whole community together to basically remember her, remember what she did for our community and raise awareness for cycling safety,” said Davis.

“There’s more people now showing up, and people who I don’t even know, and I was her best friend. So, it’s just beautiful, and I think her just knowing and seeing it happen,” stated Eddie.

They said although they’re happy to have a physical memorial for Breuninger, they hope the driver who hit her that night will do the right thing and come forward.

“We’re not going to forget about her. We’re not going to forget about the moment. We’re not going to forget about anybody who had a hit and run,” said Eddie.

Her bike was never found that night, and police believe a white or silver car took her home. Anyone with information is asked to call APD or Crime Stoppers.

