Community School of the Arts awarded $5 million to finish construction for new charter school

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new charter school focused on the arts will be ready for students this August.

Community School of the Arts (CSA) is a nonprofit founded in 2016. The organization focuses on helping students develop their creative skills. Back in 2018, the nonprofit began campaigning to build a facility for students.

“The Community School of the Arts decided we needed a facility. We had been scattered all over the city and we needed to come together and be a community,” said Jeannie Cole, board president of the Institute for the Creative Arts.

On April 10, the nonprofit announced it has received $5 million to help finish the construction of the Institute for the Creative Arts.

“We are really excited. It’s an historic day for Fort Smith because we are the first to ever receive new market tax credits in the area,” said Dr. Rosilee Russell, founder and executive director of CSA.

The federal New Markets Tax Credit Program was established by Congress in 2000. The program is designed to attract private-sector capital investments into urban and rural low-income areas to help expand access to quality jobs, education, and healthcare.

CSA is the first to receive funding from the program for the Fort Smith area. The nonprofit received $25 million of tax credit allocation from New York City-based Civic Builders and worked with HOPE (Hope Enterprise Corporation/Hope Credit Union) and the Low-Income Investment Fund for lending needs and with Regions Bank, who provided the NMTC investment. This collaboration resulted in a net subsidy of approximately $5 million which is being used to complete the lobby area and classroom spaces of the Institute for the Creative Arts.

Russell says the school will be a place for those looking to find their skills.

“It’s a great school for those kids. It gives them a place to belong. And a sense of self-worth because they find their talents there,” said Russell.

Here are some quotes from the investors:

“Civic Builders is proud to partner with Community School of the Arts to bring a new state-of-the-art facility for a fantastic public charter school and after-school program to Fort Smith. As a nonprofit lender and developer, our organization’s mission is to support the growth of high-quality charter schools across the country, particularly in communities such as Fort Smith, Arkansas, that are committed to advancing access to excellent education for all students. David Umansky, CEO of Civic Builders

“For three decades, HOPE has worked alongside partners across the Deep South to provide historically underserved people and communities with the resources needed to reach their potential. Consistent with these values, our investment in the Community School of the Arts will help ensure that low-income families and children of color will benefit from the first performing and visual arts public charter high school in Arkansas.” Bill Bynum, Chief Executive Officer of HOPE

“Our organization looks to create an ecosystem of support in historically excluded communities, so this deal to construct the Community School of the Arts aligned with our strategic priorities. We are proud to have partnered on this impactful deal via our $7 million participation in a $15 million loan led by Hope Federal Credit Union, leveraging the power of the federal New Markets Tax Credits program to create a tuition-free performing arts high school for the first time in Fort Smith.” Amir Ali, Vice President for Community Facilities Lending and New Markets Tax Credits at Low Income Investment Fund (LIIF).

“Regions Bank is incredibly proud to support CSA’s early, immersive approach of introducing children to the arts and career opportunities within them. Investing in the school reflects an investment not only in each student’s potential, but also in the continued growth and possibilities of the riverfront district.” Cheryl Howell, Regions Bank market executive in Fort Smith.

Russell says the school is currently taking applications for students and staff.

