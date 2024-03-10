Community says goodbye to Conway Co. Detention Center Officer who died while on duty

MORRILTON, Ark. — Family and friends of Tommy Foster Jr. said their final goodbyes Saturday in a special ceremony at Morrilton High School.

Foster was found unresponsive while at his job at the Conway County Detention Center late last month.

His family said he was a treasured soul and loved everyone as if they were his own.

“Tommy was a man of smiles,” his sister Sandra Oliver said. “He loved his children, he loved his grandchildren, he loved to work, and he didn’t want to let anyone down.”

Arkansas law enforcement remembers fallen officers

Foster worked as a jailer for the detention center for 10 years. His coworkers and family say he always showed people respect and in turn, received respect.

“He didn’t look down on anyone just because they were in jail,” Oliver said. “He looked at them as a human being, and he looked beyond what they world saw people as.”

Fallen Benton detective given “touching” escort after deadly crash

In 2023, Foster was named Detention Officer of the Year, and honor his family will never forget.

In his younger years, Foster played football and ran track for the Devil Dogs.

As the oldest of five though, his sister remembers him as she always did.

“He’s a hero. He’s a hero,” Oliver emphasized.

Foster was 61 years old.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.