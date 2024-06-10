Community says final farewell to three Green Bay elementary schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As previously determined by the Green Bay Area Public Schools Board of Education, three elementary schools are closing.

On Sunday, Green Bay Area Public Schools are hosting open houses at Keller, Tank, and Wequiock Elementary Schools as part of a goodbye celebration.

“I have so many friends that I was able to keep throughout the years that I still keep in touch with and it’s just very sad because my children won’t have that opportunity,” said Emily Jonet, a Wequiock Elementary School alumna.

The public was able to wander through the school halls for one last time, view school memorabilia, and reminisce about their time with friends and family.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Eleanor Radue, a Helen Keller Elementary alumna. “I understand we have to change, and the community changes and evolves and it’s a touchstone, right? So I’m hoping today is good for a lot of people.”

For former Tank Elementary students like Chuck Lamine, it was nostalgic and felt amazing to be back after so many years.

“It’s really good to be back here, but it’s sad it’s closing,” Lamine stated. “It’s nice to meet some of the educators that have been here to keep the legacy of the school going. A lot of good people went through the school and contributed to the community so I think there’s a lot to be proud of for Tank.”

Alumni of Helen Keller elementary had similar reactions like Eleanor Radue, who said the school taught her a lot about acceptance and asking questions.

“All three of my siblings came through Green Bay area Public schools and it gave us a great start,” she explained. “Public schools are important. We all learn how to learn in the early grades and so it is an emotional experience.”

Local 5’s Samantha Petters asked Chuck Lamine what was going through his mind as he was walking down the hallways, and his immediate response was the educators.

“I’m thinking about the teachers,” he said. “The teachers that really made a difference and the teachers that were so committed to this school.”

