Community remembers retired Barstow Police Chief Dallas Hawes

Barstow Police Department officials recently announced the death of retired Police Chief Dallas Hawes.

Dallas Clair Hawes, also known as “D” by many, died on April 22, his family said.

“Chief Hawes' exceptional service and commitment to the Barstow community will never be forgotten,” Barstow Police Department officials said. “Our thoughts are with Chief Hawes' family during this difficult time.”

Chief Hawes joined the Barstow Police Department in 1962 as a police officer and served for 37 years before retiring in 1998.

"Throughout his distinguished career, Hawes served the Barstow community with dedication and honor, holding various positions including police officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and ultimately chief of police,” department officials stated.

In 1995, Hawes was close to retirement when he was appointed police chief, replacing Chief Robert Sessions, who was battling cancer, the Desert Dispatch reported.

“It’s not the way I would’ve wanted to get it for sure,” Hawes said. “My whole responsibility has been to support Chief Sessions in running the department and programs.”

Hawes explained that when Sessions stepped down, the duo was working on several projects, including “a mini-task force for drug and gang eradication and another the feasibility of community-oriented policing.”

Sessions died in May 1995.

From Idaho to Barstow

Hawes was born on July 5, 1940, in the farming town of Aberdeen, Idaho. He was the second child of Sarah Afton and Clair Hawes, his family said.

Hawes joined the Marine Corps on July 30, 1958, at the age of 18. He started his law enforcement career as a military policeman at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow.

In the early '60s, military police officers worked patrol with the Barstow Police Department and were offered jobs there when they left the military.

Hawes met and married Nancy Barnes, and together they had one son, Danny Blair.

Joining the Barstow Police Department

After exiting the military on April 24, 1962, Hawes worked for one year as a civil service employee at the Marine Corps base until he joined the Barstow Police Department, the Desert Dispatch reported.

Hawes' one-year hesitancy to join the police department was due to a false notion that police officers had to be over 6 feet tall and weigh close to 200 pounds, he said.

“I was only 150 pounds at the time and 5 foot 9,” Hawes told the Desert Dispatch.

“While working at the (Barstow Police Department), he had the honor and privilege of becoming the face of the D.A.R.E. Program, a program which he held near and dear to his heart,” his family said. “D was known for his infectious personality, generosity and his smile would often unite the community in which he proudly served.”

When he announced his retirement, Hawes said what made his job so nice was the support he received from members of the police department.

“They have just been wonderful —they are my extended family,” Hawes said. “I’ve been so lucky to serve in this capacity.”

A blessed life

Hawes is preceded in death by his father Clair Hawes, mother Sarah Afton Hawes, daughter Candice Hawes, brothers; Gary Hawes (Suzan), and Rodney Hawes.

Dallas is survived by his son, Danny Blair (Evelyn) and their three children and four great-grandchildren, siblings Danny Hawes (Anne), Hope Young, Joye Neal (Gary), and Ryan Hawes.

“Of all Dallas’ blessings in this life, he treasured most his grandchildren, who affectionately called him Pops,” his family said. “Pops leaves behind Danya Muir (Jaccob), Shelby Hawes, and Dallas Hawes. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Venice, Ralphie-Grace and Myles, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.”

Pops would always remind his grandchildren, “Be good, be kind, be generous and always remember who loves ya?” his family said.

Remembered by the community

Laura Stankavich took to Facebook to offer condolences and deepest sympathies to the Hawes' family.

“He and my husband Joel had a great friendship that lasted until they both passed,” Stankavich said. “I will never forget being the cashier at the car wash and helping him. He would always greet Joel and I with a big smile and had a different flavor of gum that he would share every week.”

Stankavich added that Hawes was dedicated to Barstow and kept residents safe for years. “He was a great man and so much fun.”

Joyce Rodriguez Hill Renfro said she first met “Dee” when she moved to Barstow in 1964.

“I worked at Super S and he would pick up the film customers brought in and take it to Daggett airport to be flown down the hill to be developed and pick up the film that was developed and bring it in,” Joyce said. “He was an awesome guy, always had a smile. RIP D. Prayers to the family.”

A private viewing for Hawes will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at Mead Mortuary.

Services will be held at 10 am. on Thursday, May 9 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 2571 Barstow Road, in Barstow.

Following the funeral, there will be the committal service at noon at Mt. View Memorial Park, at 37067 Irwin Road in Barstow.

