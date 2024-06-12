Community remembers 49 lives lost 8 years after Pulse nightclub shooting

Central Florida is remembering the 49 people who died eight years after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Dozens of people were also hurt in the shooting early in the morning on June 12, 2016.

People will be honoring the victims and survivors on Wednesday in several ways.

The day marking the Pulse nightclub attack is a difficult and emotional time for people around Central Florida.

The City of Orlando has organized multiple events to honor and remember those 49 lives lost.+

Wednesday morning and afternoon, there is a Remembrance Day blood drive that people will be able to find at two different locations.

If you want to donate blood on Wednesday morning, head to Orlando City Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can also donate blood Wednesday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Doctor Phillips Center.

There will be the ringing of 49 bells at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando at 4 p.m.

Then, the remembrance ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at the Doctor Phillips Center.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the free event, but seats must be reserved through the Doctor Phillips Center. It will also be streamed live online.

As people remember the tragedy, there is also an ongoing battle over what a Pulse memorial should look like.

