Community remembers 3 victims killed by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — A community was in mourning after three people were killed by a train in Springfield on Tuesday.

28-year-old Yeraldin Pardo, her 28-year-old friend Diego Arriaza, and her 8-year-old son Elijah, known as Eli, were all killed in an incident late Tuesday night.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the three were on the elevated train tracks near Accotink Park just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That’s when a freight train came on the tracks, striking Arriaza. Detectives said Pardo and Eli “fell from the bridge,” and all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A vigil with a large crowd of people was held on Thursday night, with many bringing flowers and lighting candles before releasing balloons in memory of the three people killed. On Friday, photos of the three were tied to a nearby bridge at the park.

“She was my biggest supporter with everything,” said Jessica Montenegro, who said she was Pardo’s best friend. “She was always there, no matter what time it was, no matter where I was, if I needed her, she was always there.”

Montenegro said Pardo was her 8-year-old daughter’s godmother. They were pregnant at the same time, and bonded over their love for their kids.

“His [Eli] personality was one-of-a-kind,” she said. “I feel like every room he entered, he always brought the light into the room.”

A friend of Arriaza’s described him as “the kindest gentleman.”

One of Eli’s teachers, and some of his soccer teammates, visited the vigil site on Friday, and shared stories of Eli. They all said he was beloved by everyone at school and within the soccer community, of which he was devoted to.

Eli, who everyone agreed was among the biggest Christiano Ronaldo fans, had aspirations of using soccer as a platform to help his family.

“He said he was going to make us travel the world in private jets with him because he was going to be a pro soccer player,” Montenegro said.

FCPD detectives said they do not believe speed nor alcohol were factors in the train engineer crashing into the three people, but are still investigating if alcohol was a factor for the pedestrians.

