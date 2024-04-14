Community reacts to arrests made in connection to missing Kansas women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday marks 15 days since Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler went missing. The search for the two continues.

Four people have since been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Tad Cullum, Tifany Adams, Cole Twombly, and Cora Twombly have all been booked on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

KSN’s Anchor Julia Thatcher and Chief Photographer Merry Murray are in Hugoton Sunday, covering how the community is reacting to the arrests.

There is a sense of relief now that the four people have been arrested.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says as of Sunday afternoon, Kelley and Butler have still not been found.

Thatcher and Murray talked to people in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, and Hugoton. The people are hesitant to say healing can begin and are questioning if that is possible with the pain that is being felt.

Yellow ribbons, which are meant to be a symbol of hope and support, still line Main Street.

There is also an outpouring of love all over social media from people across the state and across the country.

A woman in Hugoton said she knew Kelley and Butler in passing. She said you did not have to know the women personally to now feel a sense of grief.

“The community still cares, and it’s absolutely devastating. You know, they were both young and vibrant, and they deserved more,” said Miranda Illoldi, an acquaintance.

The OSBI previously said they are searching a large area of Texas County, Oklahoma. Thatcher and Murray did not run into any searches or investigators between Hugon to Keyes, Oklahoma.

