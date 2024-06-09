Community rallies together in ‘Walk for Alexis Brown’ event

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local family is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult time. As their child recovers from critical injuries suffered in a pedestrian crash, the community is rallying behind them.

After a little girl was hit by a car in Wyoming, her community wanted to do something to help her family with the medical bills, and on Sunday, the community did just that.

Dozens of people did more than set out on just an average Sunday stroll. They participated in what was called Walk for Lexi.

The fundraising walk was organized to help the family of 10-year-old Alexis Brown pay her medical bills as she recovers from being struck by a car.

“She is healing wonderfully. She is surprising everybody at every turn. She continues to be sassy and her whole vibe is there,” said Alexis Brown’s mom, Tanja Rivera.

Lexi was crossing the road on May 31 when she was hit by a car at the intersection of Eighth and Butler Streets.

She suffered a brain bleed, broken bones, and facial fractures.

Students in the Wyoming Area School District Key Club organized the walk from Tenth Street Elementary, where Lexi goes to school, to John Jude Bolin Memorial Park, where she was headed when she was hit.

“You see all the stuff of the kids like stuff happening all the time over the news but it’s insane to see it happen in your own district. So we wanted to do something especially for the family to help like aid, like, whatever cost comes with it,” said Wyoming Area Secondary Center Senior Student and Wyoming Area Secondary Center Pennsylvania Key Club District Governor Lily Kasa.

Kasa says she was amazed by the turnout.

“Honestly it’s just breathtaking ’cause like on the registration form we have like each school and there’s people coming from not just our school district but school districts all around. Like, we have some from Pittston Area I know we have a few from Dallas, Wilkes-Barre like it’s insane to see everybody come out from like this area just to, like, support this one cause,” Kasa added.

The local police department was also there to show their support.

“Anything that we can do to support the family of this little girl that was injured in this terrible and unfortunate accident, that’s something that, that we take pride in,” said Wyoming Area Regional Police Department Sergeant Stephen Bekanich.

“I am so overwhelmed and grateful for everything that everybody is doing. We really are just always so overwhelming and appreciative of what everyone is giving to us,” Rivera stated.

Anyone interested in helping out the brown family can go online for more information.

