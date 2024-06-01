Community rallies to save dogs from euthanasia

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — In a heartwarming turn of events, all previously endangered dogs at the San Angelo Animal Shelter have been adopted or fostered, including Tobie.

Thanks to the unwavering support from the community, many lives have been saved, and the shelter is hopeful that the remaining dogs will find homes soon.

The shelter offers free adoptions for all at-risk dogs, including vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter services.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our community for stepping up,” said a shelter spokesperson. “We believe we can save these remaining dogs.”

13 dogs, however, still face the risk of euthanasia by Saturday, June 8, at 3 p.m.

The shelter remains open on Saturday until 4 p.m. for those interested in adopting or fostering a needy dog.

While not an animal shelter, Paws facilitates the adoption of at-risk dogs and shelter pets in collaboration with local shelters.

For more information, visit the San Angelo animal shelter and help save a life today.

