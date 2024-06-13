Community rallies around local boy involved in pool accident

Jun. 12—The Morgantown community is rallying around a young boy and his family who experienced a traumatizing medical event at a local pool on Saturday, June 8.

Parents Jason and Elizabeth Pauley said they are in awe of the support their family has received after their 11-year-old son Jackson experienced a seizure at Krepp's Park public swimming pool, causing him to fall into the water.

Jason Pauley said BOPARC lifeguards sprang into action to rescue Jackson after he lost a pulse for around 2 minutes during the ordeal. The boy was then transported to WVU Medicine Children's for emergency treatment and has been in the pediatric intensive care unit for the past few days.

"He definitely shouldn't be alive right now, " Jason said. "Those [lifeguards ] definitely saved his life."

While there is still a lot of recovery work to be done, Jackson's condition has improved each day and Jason said the family could not be more thankful for the people involved in saving his life—the lifeguards, BOPARC staff, first responders and medical professionals.

"I would like to recognize, certainly the individuals that had direct hands on him, but also the whole staff and really everyone at the pool that day, " he said.

Jason said his son has been removed from the ventilator and neck brace.

"He is communicating, but is not his full self yet, " Jason said. "He made it to a chair today (Wednesday), so that's good." He was even able to FaceTime with a few of his friends.

Since the accident, the Pauley family has been receiving support from people all over West Virginia and across the nation.

A fundraiser at Sweet Frog in University Town Centre on Saturday June 15 from 6-8 p.m. was organized by a close family friend. The frozen yogurt shop will donate 20 % of sales to Jackson and the Pauley family on that day.

Earlier this week, a prayer vigil was held outside the hospital, with dozens of family, friends and community members in attendance.

Jason said he was surprised to see America's Got Talent Season 6 winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. at the vigil. Murphy had been attending a family event in the park the day of Jackson's accident and came to show his support.

Jackson is also a beloved hockey player with the Morgantown Hockey Association and was honored by his summer league team during a game in Pittsburgh on Monday. Players wore a purple ribbon sticker in support of epilepsy awareness with Jackon's number, 58, on their helmets.

Jason said his son wears number 58 like his favorite NHL player, Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who also suffers from a neurological disorder. He said Letang's fighting spirit has motivated his son on and off the ice.

Jackson, who plays the same defensive position as his hero, is a fighter too.

"He's the best fighter I've ever been around, " he said, "so if anyone's got a shot it's him. I'm not getting too excited, but even if things were to turn south, he's proven that he can fight."

Following the accident on Saturday, BOPARC made the decision to close the pool at Krepp's Park out of respect to the Pauleys and their staff members who are working through their own trauma from the event.

"We are currently going through our post traumatic event procedures and those include pulling in certified professionals to meet with our staff as a whole and on an individual basis as necessary, " said Melissa Wiles, BOPARC executive director. "They are also engaged in our return-to-work process during these instances."

Wiles went on to say "all of us at BOPARC join with our community in continued supportive thoughts and prayers to Jackson and his family."

"I also want to thank our staff (guards, aquatics manager, division director and assistant director), as well as many of our patrons for everything they did on Saturday."

Krepps pool remained closed Wednesday, but Wiles said they hope to reopen, at least on a modified schedule, within the next few days, and will fully reopen thereafter. She asks the community to be patient until that time.

"First, I understand that it is inconvenient that one of our pools is currently closed. That said, we are asking that everyone please be cognizant that we have staff who have also experienced the trauma of being in a direct service situation that involved a significant event. We respect their own healing process."

Wiles added that one of the issues they face on a yearly basis is an overall lifeguard shortage in general, which makes it more difficult to operate two pools with less staff.

Jason said he hopes the pool will be able to reopen soon and hopes everyone involved is able to find some relief from their trauma. They are all so grateful for everything they did for Jackson and their family.

"I can't say enough for this community, " he said. "I know there's problems, but I think it's the best place on Earth."