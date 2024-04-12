Community rallies around family with 2 young boys in hospital after house fire in Fairfax County

GAINESVILLE, Va. (DC News Now) — One day after a devastating fire to a family’s home in Clifton, the family’s church community gathered for a prayer vigil.

The Brice family home on Whetstone Manor Ct. caught fire on Wednesday. Neighbors told DC News Now that the family’s two youngest boys were taken to the hospital.

Officers honored for saving Montgomery Co. Police sergeant after crash

At the vigil, which was held at Love Church’s offices in Gainesville, Pastor Josh Baird told DC News Now he was with the Brice family at the hospital all day. The two boys, William and Zach, are “not doing well.”

“There’s no brain activity for either boy,” Josh Baird told people at the vigil. “We find ourselves here tonight gathered to pray to the God who does miracles, literally guys, for a miracle.”

The Brice family was at the hospital, but told Josh Baird they wanted him to share that message.

While they focused on the health of their sons, the church community rallied around the Brice family, bringing donations of clothes and food to the church and raising money.

Hundreds of shoes stolen in kidnapping, robbery of Virginia man, feds say

“We’re there to cheer each other up during the good times, but also lift each other up in the bad times,” said Executive Pastor Shawn Baird.

Josh Baird said the amount of support is unsurprising considering how the Brice family has always helped others.

“The outpouring of support for this crisis is because of their support for so many families,” he said.

The church community encouraged everyone to pray for the family, saying it was their ask.

Lionsgate announces ‘Blair Witch Project’ revival

“Don’t ignore the facts,” Josh Baird said. “But cling to the hope that we have. It’s tough. It’s tough. But it’s still hopeful.”

The church is collecting donations at its Gainesville and Winchester offices.

Click here to see the dates and times it is accepting donations, what they need and information on future planned prayer vigils.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.