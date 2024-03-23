Community raises money and awareness for SIDS

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the hardest things parents can face is sudden infant death syndrome but people in Lackawanna County are hoping to bring awareness and research to the issue that has no known cause.

Dozens at a bar in Scranton came together for a family who was tragically impacted by SIDS 10 years ago.

Friday was a pink and blue day dedicated to promoting SIDS Awareness across the county.

For one local family who lost their baby boy in 2014 to SIDS, days like this are emotional but one step closer to treatment.

Dozens packed the Backyard Ale House Friday night with one goal hoping to unlock the medical mystery that took the life of Jude Zayac in 2014.

“In a perfect world this wouldn’t happen again, but until we get there we have to raise money,” said John Lawless Jude’s grandpa from Dunmore.

SIDS claims hundreds of lives each year.

Luzerne County raises awareness for child abuse prevention

The Zayac family and surrounding communities have been looking to make a local and national impact toward treatment.

“I know when this happened 10 years ago, Theo said we are going to do something big,” says Kathleen Brunner family friends from New York.

His mom says Jude was a healthy three-month-old baby who didn’t wake up from a nap while he was at daycare.

“Obviously, we felt very guilty and had a lot of questions that I don’t think will ever be answered,” stated Theo Zayac Jude’s mom.

After his tragic passing, the family started a campaign called “The Jude Zayac Foundation.”

They partner with businesses and organizations across the country to raise money and awareness for SIDS, by wearing the colors blue and pink.

“Losing a child is unthinkable so 10 years ago when it happened we knew we had to rally around them that’s what we did, that’s what we have done and that’s what we will continue to do,” explained Bridgett Gallagher from Dunmore.

Hundreds of people across NEPA showed their support by posting on the organization’s Facebook page.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Jude’s passing as thousands will soon participate in the 10th annual jog for Jude Run Walk event in April.

“For us Jude’s memory can often be pretty sad and obviously, his death was really sudden and traumatic but the support from family and community is what keeps us going,” continued Theo.

The Zayacs say over the last 10 years, they have raised more than $900,000 mostly going toward Boston Children’s Hospital one of America’s leading SIDS research centers.

To find out more about the Jude Zayac Foundation and how you can sign up for “JogforJude,” visit their Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.