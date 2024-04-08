Community pays tribute to First AME pastor Rev. Cecil 'Chip' Murray
Murray was renowned for building up the community and gained national attention while serving as a calming presence during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
Murray was renowned for building up the community and gained national attention while serving as a calming presence during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
Spotify already found success with its popular AI DJ feature, and now the streaming music service is bringing AI to playlist creation. The company on Monday introduced AI playlists into beta, a new option that allows users to generate a playlist based on written prompts. In addition to more standard playlist creation requests, like those based on genre or time frame, Spotify's use of AI means people could ask for a wider variety of custom playlists, like "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse," Spotify suggests.
The Gamecocks are young and struggled often this season despite their perfect record. It took everything Staley had as a coach to pull the pieces together and take them on a championship run.
Some major deals on board: a four-piece patio furniture set for under $200, a highly rated robot vacuum cleaner for over $270 off and an HP laptop for only $199 — along with many more.
BMW experimented with a V16-powered, E38-derived flagship sedan in the early 1990s. The ultra-luxurious sedan and its engine were both canceled.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
Apple’s stock is struggling to find its footing. Shares of the tech giant have declined 8.5% since the start of the year, wiping more than $300 billion from its market capitalization.
Ken Block memorabilia auction hits eBay, with proceeds to benefit 43 Institute. Items included were used in Gymkhana, the WRC, Rallycross, and more.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
Just hours after Elon Musk claimed Reuters was "lying" about plans to ditch its $25,000 low cost EV and instead focus all its efforts on a robotaxi, the Tesla CEO announced on X that he would reveal said robotaxi in an event on August 8. The announcement comes as Tesla EV sales have lagged and profits have fallen, leaving the company and its CEO on a search for another product to boost sales — or at least the stock price. Earlier Friday, a Reuters report citing three anonymous sources and internal documents said that Tesla was abandoning its plan to build a lower-cost EV and would instead focus resources on a planned robotaxi that is being built on the same small EV platform that was also supposed to power the lower-cost vehicle.
Disney made news this week by sorta saying its Autopia ride would go electric. What about Tomorrowland Speedway at Walt Disney World?
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Tesla is cutting prices on the Model Y after a disappointing quarter that saw it produce more vehicles than it delivered.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent seed round to the mix.
The fan who caught Ohtani's first Dodgers home run reportedly isn't happy with how she was treated.
Roku has filed a patent to be able to serve you ads even though you're watching a show or playing a game through a third-party streaming device or console.
Portable defibrillators can improve the odds of surviving cardiac arrest dramatically, but they're seldom used outside of a hospital.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.