Community organizes fundraiser for Investigator Theetge

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM) — Since Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael Theetge’s injury in the line of duty, people have been offering their support by holding fundraisers.

Donations have come in from places that raised money from their sales, such as Anne’s Pancakes and Horseheads Elks Fish Fry night, to support Theetge’s family and help offset the cost of his medical expenses.

How you can help Investigator Theetge and his family

A car wash held at JW Detailing on April 7 brought in drivers, including law enforcement members to show their support for Investigator Theetge’s recovery.

Barbara Smith, who was getting her car washed said, “I think a lot of other places in the community are doing the same, and everybody’s rallying around, Deputy Theetge, so we’re just hoping that he gets well soon.”

One of Chemung County Sheriff’s Office’s recent sworn-in deputies, Kaitlyn Fletcher, visited the car wash and said, “All of these local businesses you see sharing on Facebook doing all these fundraisers; it just really shows how the community comes together to support one of our own. It’s just an amazing feeling to know that he’s resting and getting better that we have everybody out here in the community supporting him, and having his back is just an amazing feeling.”

