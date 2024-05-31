Community offers feedback on Columbus school consolidation plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beginning as early as Fall Semester 2025, several Columbus City Schools buildings will be decommissioned.

In an effort to “reimagine and redesign how we deliver education,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Chapman put together a Community Facilities Task Force to research and provide recommendations on which CCS schools will be closed, consolidated, or remain the same. That Task Force began work earlier this year.

On Thursday, four separate public forums were held to show the six different proposals, each containing two parts (i.e. 1a and 1b).

“I think it’s very important that we upgrade our schools and be able to provide the necessary accommodations for all of our students,” said Al Edmondson, co-chairperson of the Superintendent’s Task Force and a former CCS graduate.

Large maps were displayed showing the proposals, using color-coded symbols to show which schools would close, and where those students would then move to. Those maps can be viewed on the ‘Task Force’ recommendations page here.

At one of the evening public forums, NBC4 caught up with Edmondson and the Director of Capital Improvements for the District Alex Trevino.

“We’re really looking at the condition of our facility and kind of how to maximize the resources that we already have. But then also really focusing on our students, like what are those program offerings that we know are so important to their success? Some of our oldest buildings were actually built before we really had electricity indoors. And I’m not joking. So when you think about how we have evolved as a society, like our buildings don’t evolve on their own,” Trevino said.

Edmondson said the Task Force had several different areas they were considering when putting together their recommendations.

“Structure of the buildings. Some of the buildings probably don’t have air conditioning. And then also they don’t have the capacity for the number of students in the classrooms and you know we want our kids to have WiFi in our buildings, all of our buildings. Because our kids now are tech-savvy. If you don’t have that technology they’re not going to keep up,” he said.

When asked about the challenges the Task Force has faced, Edmondson said, “I don’t think we have a lot of challenges other than hearing the voices of the people who don’t want their schools closed. I understand if it was my school at East High School, I would feel the same way. But then I have to learn to say I want what’s best for the kids.”

Trevino has been a major part of the Task Force discussions along the way. He has the background knowledge on the condition of all the district school buildings, old and new. Some of the older buildings have seen renovations within the last 15 years. Those buildings, he said, would not be seeing changes.

“We’ve got about 10,000 seats, surplus capacity. And so when you think about the finite resources that we do have to spend here, we have to stretch them across all those things, including those 10,000 that are empty. There’s a lot of resources that we’re not really maximizing. We’re really looking at the condition of our facility and kind of how to maximize the resources that we already have. But then also really focusing on our students, like what are those program offerings that we know are so important to their success?” Trevino said.

According to the Task Force website ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ tab, teachers and district staff at schools that will close will not lose their jobs because “the number of students the district serves will remain the same.”

The Task Force is in the beginning of the public feedback stage and will use this time to gather more information before making a final recommendation to the Board of Education. A board vote will be the ultimate determination of what schools close.

Trevino said whatever the decision may be, changes won’t go into effect until the 2025-26 school year at the earliest.

