Community news includes TxDOT project meeting, resource festival, more

TxDOT hosting in-person, virtual public meetings May 9 for next SL 335 project

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is hosting meetings about the State Loop 335 Segment D project in Amarillo on Thursday, May 9. The meeting will be available virtually by 2 p.m., with in-person times at Diversity Church, 5631 Pavillard Drive on Thursday at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

The virtual public meeting presentation and meeting materials will be posted on this web page at the date and time listed: https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearingsmeetings.html . The virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include audio and visual components.

In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public meeting; review hard copies of project materials; ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants; and leave written comments.

TxDOT is proposing to improve an existing four-lane roadway (between Echo Street and US 60) and a six-lane roadway (between US 60 and Southeast 3rd Avenue) with ramps, one-way frontage roads, and grade separations over intersecting cross streets. Railroad crossings would be bridged with the exception of matching the current configuration near Southeast 3rd Avenue in which the roadway is depressed beneath the railroad bridges. The proposed project would also provide bicycle and pedestrian accommodations via an 11-foot shared-use path adjacent to each frontage road.

Comments may be sent via an online form or through the mailing address TxDOT Amarillo District office, Attention: Blair Johnson, P.E., District Engineer, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110 or via email AMA_Project_Input@txdot.gov . Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, May 24, to be included in the official record of the public meeting summary report. If you do not have internet access, you may call 806-356-3296 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

If you have any general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual public meeting with in-person option, please contact the Project Manager at the Amarillo District at 806-356-3274 or AMA_Project_Input@txdot.gov.

AC Commencement ceremonies set for 3 and 7 p.m. May 10

Amarillo College will conduct a pair of Spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 10 at the Amarillo Civic Center, where as many as 1,153 spring and summer 2024 graduates will be eligible to take part in the back-to-back rites of passage.

The ceremonies will be available for viewing via livestream on the AC website. The first ceremony begins at 3 p.m. and will be a celebration of graduates from AC’s Health Sciences, Industry, and Public Service communities. In the 7 p.m. nightcap, graduates from the remaining career communities will be honored: Business, CIS, Creative Arts, Education, Liberal Arts, STEM and General Studies.

Eligible to participate are 966 spring graduates, along with 187 students who anticipate completing their academic requirements this summer.

Amarillo Turn To Festival set for May 18 at FirstBank Southwest Center on AC campus

The Amarillo Turn To Festival, an upcoming free festival celebrating local resources, will take place Saturday, May 18 from 1 4 p.m. at the FirstBank Southwest Center located on the Amarillo College campus, S. Washington St.

During the festival, attendees can discover community organizations, stress-reducing practices, counseling services and more to promote personal wellness. The event will spotlight local mental health care and substance use prevention providers, organizations and nonprofits. Each of the participating exhibitors, will offer family-friendly and hands-on activities such as crafting, gardening, meditation and fun games that can help to reduce stress and address mental health concerns while connecting attendees with helpful resources, providers and local support organizations.

Visit TurnToSupportsTx.org to learn more about this upcoming community event and download or share the campaign’s free, bilingual educational resources to help support mental health and substance use prevention.

TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy to offer hybrid Pharm.D. option

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy announced its new Pioneer Pathway, a degree plan that will allow students to earn a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree using hybrid learning strategies. This will be the first pharmacy program in Texas to allow students the flexibility to complete a majority of their Pharm.D. from anywhere in the nation.

Institutions adopting forward-thinking ways to train professionals beyond the classroom is becoming increasingly more common, even in the most distinguished fields,” Grace Kuo, Pharm.D., dean of the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, said. “We recognize that the landscape of education is evolving, and as a leader in pharmacy education, it is our duty to adapt in order to improve the services we offer.”

The new TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy Pioneer Pathway will live within the existing Pharm.D. program and maintain the quality and rigor of the school's oncampus pathways. A taskforce made up of faculty and staff members within the school focused the design of the pathway on faculty instruction, digital learning technology, student engagement and support complemented by hands-on immersions and structured flexibility.

Course instruction will be delivered through a combination of synchronous and asynchronous online formats, and students will have weekly face-to-face opportunities to engage with professors and classmates. Hands-on skills and professional experience will be gained over a minimum of 10 weeks of on-campus immersion experiences during the first two and a half years in the Pharm.D. program. Immersion experiences will occur on the Amarillo campus during the first and second years of the program. During the third year, Pioneer Pathway students will join their campus of preference, where they will take course work and complete eight of the twelve required rotations over their third and fourth years.

Recruitment for the first cohort is underway for Fall 2024 and will be limited to 24 students to ensure optimal support of learners by existing faculty and team members. Those interested in learning more about the Pioneer Pathway can visit https://ylop.ttuhsc.edu/pharmacy/pioneer-pathway/pioneer-pathway.aspx.

Amarillo City Transit offering digital payment options

The Amarillo City Transit (ACT) is now offering a variety of digital payment options for customers.

Customers can buy Fixed Route passes and ACT-ConnectTM tickets online. Riders can purchase passes through the PayAMA payment portal at: amarillo.gov/departments/amarillo-city-transit/purchase-passes

The PayAMA payment portal allows riders to use digital payment options that include credit card, debit card, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and Google Pay. All purchased tickets will be mailed directly to customers via the U.S. Postal Service.

“These are exciting new options for customers taking advantage of public transportation in Amarillo,” said ACT Director Chris Quigley. “The new payment portal provides a quick, easy and convenient way for customers to get anywhere they need to go in Amarillo.”

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

Be part of a winning team of lifesavers with Coffee Memorial Blood Center

Join Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s Team Donor by giving blood and saving lives this May. Successful donors will receive a Team Donor-themed T-shirt and one free ticket to AMP’D.

“We take our role as the community blood provider very seriously,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system, so we’re extremely thankful for partners like AMP’D for helping ensure we continue to have a healthy blood supply for patients in need."

Amarillo's AMP'D Adventure Park is an adrenaline-seeker's dream. With gravity-defying trampolines, challenging ninja warrior courses, high-flying zip lines and immersive virtual reality experiences, it's an unmatched escape for thrill-seekers of all ages. Whether bouncing, climbing, or soaring, AMP'D promises unforgettable excitement and adventure for all who dare to embark on this thrilling journey.

Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.

Anyone who is healthy and age 16 or older can give blood. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome. (Note: 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.)

Summer hours begin at AAMW

Beginning this week, the City of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare Department (AAMW) will shift to summer operating hours.

AAMW summer hours are:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. (Normal hours of operation).

AAMW is closed Sunday and Monday.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.

DPS’ Interdiction for the Protection of Children Program marks 15th anniversary

AUSTIN – This month, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recognizes the 15-year anniversary of its lifesaving Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) program. Launched by DPS in April 2009, the IPC program trains front-line officers to recognize indicators that a child may be a victim, at-risk of victimization or missing and identify individuals who pose a high-risk threat to a child.

The multidisciplinary training has been given to local, state, federal, tribal, U.S. territory and international partners. Since its inception, the IPC program has resulted in over 600 child rescues by the Texas Highway Patrol, over 300 investigations initiated by DPS, over 300 instructors becoming certified to train IPC globally and more than 13,500 people trained in the United States and abroad by DPS.

“Hundreds of children have been rescued from dangerous criminals and circumstances because of the specialized training Texas Highway Patrol Troopers receive through the Interdiction for the Protection of Children program,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Working with law enforcement and other child advocacy partners over the last 15 years, DPS has and continues to make a huge difference in the lives of at-risk and exploited children every day.”

All DPS Troopers receive an abbreviated IPC course during the Trooper Training Academy and are encouraged to attend the full 2-day 16-hour course. IPC uses a victim-centered approach to expand law enforcement’s ability to protect at-risk children and uses the core message of “Stop Waiting for Children to Ask for Your Help.” Troopers are taught to assess the totality of circumstances to determine if a child is at risk.

In addition to removing children from dangerous situations, IPC training also helps DPS in related child abduction, human trafficking, child pornography and sexual assault investigations.

