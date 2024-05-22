As community mourns, planned activities are canceled

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Flowers are continuing to pile up along Wacousta Road after 16 people were hit by a vehicle Saturday night. Two men died at the scene.

We’ve now learned that 30-year-old Johnathan Esch was one of them. He worked for the Lansing Township fire department.

Some community groups have posted condolences on Facebook — sending thoughts to his family and the fire department.

The day after a mass-casualty hit-and-run in Watertown Twp., May 18, 2024, people began leaving flowers at the side of the road. (WLNS)

42-year-old Daniel Harris from Grand Ledge also died and a 38 year old woman remains in critical condition.

Since the incident, some community members have set up fundraisers to help the family. Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan also set up their Hometown Heroes program to give back to first responders who were at the scene.

However, the family has asked that all fundraising efforts stop for the time being.

Watertown Township has also canceled its Memorial Day events that were planned for May 25th out of respect for the family.

At Monday’s board of trustees meeting, a few residents expressed concerns for the lack of sidewalks and stop signs on Wacousta Road. One of the trustees says that Watertown Township is continuing to work towards solutions.

The suspect, 35-year-old Ashley Monroe, has been charged with 11 felony counts and more could still be added as the investigation continues.

Booking photo of Ashley Marie Monroe, 35. (Courtesy Clinton County Sheriff Department. WLNS)

A community prayer vigil is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00pm at the West Lansing Church of Christ. The church will be accepting donations to help the families with medical bills and other needs.

