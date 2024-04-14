Community mentor in coma following brain aneurysm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus family is asking for prayers after a man suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm, leaving him in a coma.

While Ernest Levert is not originally from Columbus, he is heavily involved in the community as found of the Royal Oak Initiative, where he helps children learn the game of chess and create a solid life foundation.

On April 3, Levert experienced a sudden ruptured brain aneurysm and has been in a coma ever since.

Levert has been living in Columbus for 10 years, and his wife Ivory said this isn’t how she imagined the end of her pregnancy going, but she remains hopeful.

“People have flown in to see him and I think that’s a testament to the impact that he’s had, the impact that he’s had on really making people feel seen and heard and empowered in their voice and who they are,” Ivory Levert said. “So it’s so much bigger than chess. You know, chess is a part of it, but it’s way bigger than that.”

Ivory Levert said she’s so grateful for all the messages and support she’s gotten during this difficult time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.