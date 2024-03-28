Community members vouch for Portland Street Response amid uncertain future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Funding for the Portland Street Response could be cut soon. And now Portlanders are speaking out, saying they want the program expanded, not cut.

On Wednesday night, dozens of local residents packed into a meeting to discuss the future of Portland Street Response, hosted by the Portland Committee on Community-Engaged Policing. The public weighed in on what changes they think need to be made.

“I cannot fathom why it’s on the table to do anything but fully fund and grow this program,” said Jeremy Smith, a resident of Downtown Portland.

The Portland Street Response was funded by one-time COVID relief fund but that’s coming to an end. Now city leaders are brain-storming how to find the money to keep funding the program

Portland Street Response falls under City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez, who oversees Portland Fire and Rescue. Gonzalez has been trying to get the Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services to fund part of the program.

The city said more than $3 million is expected to be cut from the program.

“You put your money where it matters, and clearly, Portland Street Response does not matter to the current Portland City Council,” said former Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversaw the initial implementation of Portland Street Response.

PSR is considered the city’s unarmed team of emergency responders who are trained to assist in mental health crises. The goal: reducing the number of calls to police officers.

“We need to look at the data — who’s calling what types of emergencies we need to be responding to and who are the right people to respond to those. And make sure they are available,” said Jennifer Park, a Northeast Portland resident. “Revaluate what those calls are then redistribute the money.”

Right now the PSR team is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

“We know that mental and behavioral health challenges does not only happen during the daytime. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be supporting those issues 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.” Park added.

“A separate branch all the way makes sense, 24-hours make sense and ongoing funding makes sense,” said Will Mespelt of North Portland.

The committee on community-engaged policing expects to vote on recommendations for street response on April 17. Those recommendations will get sent to the mayor and chief of police, who are required to formally respond within 60 days.

