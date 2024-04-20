Community members raise money for Arc Gateway by rappelling SCI building

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A few thrill seekers went over the edge, rappelling the 11-story Studer Community Institute building in Pensacola.

The Arc Gateway’s Over the Edge event kicked off Friday, with its VIP rappellers taking the leap.

Saturday, dozens of participants and vendors will be back at the SCI building at the corner of Spring and Garden Streets to do the same.

But it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds go to The Arc Gateway, which supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“This is a great way to support The Arc Gateway and our mission to provide the best possible life experiences for people with intellectual disabilities in our community,” The Arc Gateway CEO Missy Rogers said. “It’s an easy way to support this organization, and it’s fun.”

Doris Mares was one of the people brave enough to go over the edge.

“It was fantastic!” The Arc Gateway client Doris Mares said. “It was the most beautiful experience I’ve ever experienced. I mean what more can you ask.”

And it’s not too late to get involved. The organization asks for a minimum donation of $1,000 to repel, which you can give as an individual or organization.

So far, the Over the Edge event has raised more than $60,000 for Arc Gateway.

