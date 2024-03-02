Community members play big roles for the Soul Food Festival
Veola Perry has volunteered for the Soul Food Festival for over a decade! Teodora Mitov reports.
Veola Perry has volunteered for the Soul Food Festival for over a decade! Teodora Mitov reports.
From the surprising memory benefits of yoga to the impact of nearby fast-food restaurants on your heart health, here's what to know about this week's health headlines.
TV networks are in decline while streaming remains an unprofitable entity for the majority of players as costs rise and growth stalls.
Staley will be taking on an assistant coach role on Kyle Shanahan's staff.
Matt Chapman won his fourth career Gold Glove Award with the Blue Jays last season, before he hit free agency.
The venture capital stars were shining in Los Angeles this week at the Upfront Summit, an invite-only VC conference founded by Mark Suster and known for going all-out. AI was the talk of the town again and even some celebrities graced the stage, including Lady Gaga, Cameron Diaz, Katy Perry and Novak Djokovic. What may have been a little different this year, though, is that it’s been a tough one for venture capital and startups seeking venture capital.
Fisker unloaded a cache of bad news during its Q4 earnings report.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
A 2021 study found that if farmers didn’t use pesticides, they would lose 78% of fruit production, 54% of vegetable production, and 32% of cereal production. At the same time, the way pesticides are delivered is not ideal: The only way to guarantee enough pesticide distribution is to spray too much. Along comes AgZen, a company born out of over a decade of MIT engineering research, with a new solution that uses AI to ensure that the plants get sprayed just enough, using real-time adjustments to optimize the use of pesticide.
People who have COVID-19 will no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
An AI-powered ecosystem may revive Apple's growth story, but a daring electric vehicle never will.
Forever chemicals will no longer be used in food packaging, thanks to a commitment from manufacturers. Here's what to know.
Mill, a food waste startup, is releasing an entirely new design of its bin that grinds and dries scraps, turning it into compost-like grounds that can feed plants and chickens alike. The new bin looks similar to the old one, a sleek take on classic kitchen decor, but the design has been tweaked and the internals have been revamped, Mill co-founder Matt Rogers told TechCrunch.
Saber Interactive has reportedly found an exit strategy from the death grip of its parent company, Embracer Group AB. Bloomberg reported Thursday that “a group of private investors” will buy the studio in a deal worth roughly $500 million.
Bad actors could easily hijack these cameras to monitor their owners' activities.
The Fed's preferred inflation reading due out Thursday will help determine whether the central bank's progress down to a 2% goal has stalled.
Several internet-connected doorbell cameras have a security flaw that allows hackers to take over the camera by just holding down a button, among other issues, according to research by Consumer Reports. On Thursday, the nonprofit Consumer Reports published research that detailed four security and privacy flaws in cameras made by EKEN, a company based in Shenzhen, China, which makes cameras branded as EKEN, but also, apparently, Tuck and other brands.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
Players from all 32 clubs graded their teams on a range of issues that include treatment of families, head coach, weight room, locker room and team ownership.
Amazon is being sued by the writer of the original 1989 Patrick Swayze version of the film Road House over alleged copyright infringement in the movie's remake.
How do fermented foods actually help our health? And what are the best sources? Here’s what you need to know.