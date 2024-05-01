Community members look to maintain relationship with police after shooting at Antioch park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another shooting at another Nashville park.

This time it happened in Antioch, and it has neighbors in the area on edge.

“We’re in the warm time of the year where we’re going to have a lot of people outside. They’re going to be out early and they’re going to be out later,” said Jeff Sexton. “With that, it increases the chances of someone to get hurt with these senseless shootings.”

Sexton explained while living in Antioch, senseless shootings are a fear that has only been heightened recently after an incident at William Pitts Park.

“Obviously I said, ‘Oh no, not again,’ because it hadn’t been real long from when we had an incident at the park where someone was attacked,” said Sexton.

It’s the latest major crime to happen in the South Precinct. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), 36-year-old Francisco Almazon-Rojas was found shot to death in the park.

While few signs of the crime remain at the park, there is a small and thoughtful reminder that sits on the ground to remind others about the life that was taken there.

“It’s unfortunate that we had a tragedy in a park where we see families utilize those, you know children, where we see children go to a park and play,” he said.

However, that’s not the only crime that has caught the attention of those living in South Nashville.

“We are hearing a rise in shots fired. We are also seeing, fortunately, a rise in calls to report those shots,” Sexton said.

With a large number of homicides reported in Nashville during April, the homicide rate still appears to be down compared to this time last year.

Violent crime has gone up in the West, South, Central, and Hermitage precincts. Still, it’s a less than 10% increase in each area. Meanwhile, property offenses in the South Precinct are up by 30%, according to the MNPD’s weekly crime initiative book.

“We have no defense against stray bullets. You can defend yourself if you know it’s coming, but when you don’t know it’s coming, you know we lose innocent lives,” said Sexton.

However, with the promise of a new police precinct coming to the area, Sexton explained it’s vital to maintain a relationship between officers and community members.

“Our investment has to be in the community, and how we do that is we work together to build a relationship with the police department. We work to understand that we can make a difference by reporting what we see,” he explained.

Then there is the continued issue of street racing. Over the past year, MNPD’s Traffic Division made 43 arrests linked to street racer groups, and now a street racing task force could soon be formed in Tennessee.

“There are a lot more Jacob Barnhardt out there that have lost their lives; it just happens that Jake is going to be able to have his legacy live on. We’re going to be able to help all of those who lost their lives with this bill,” Sexton said.

Sexton is talking about the 34-year-old, who now has a bill named in his honor. Barnhardt, a 15-year Army Special Forces Veteran, was driving along Clarksville Pike in Nashville on his way to pick up his children when police said 31-year-old Patrick Ewin lost control and hit Barnhardt at speeds above 100 mph. Ewin was charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness in connection with the crash.

The “Jacob (Jake) T. Barnhardt Act” was passed by Tennessee’s House and Senate, and now sits on Gov. Bill Lee’s desk. The legislation would establish a 17-member street racing task force, made up of law enforcement and people representing mayors in six different cities that would study and determine best practices to curb illegal street racing.

“It’s going to still be a working progress, and we will get to the end that we’re looking for, but if we stand by and do nothing at all, we’re going to get nothing done,” Sexton said.

According to authorities, Almazan-Rojas’ red 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Tennessee license plate number 450BKBB is missing. The victim reportedly drove the vehicle the night before his body was found.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting or Almazan-Rojas’ missing truck, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

