Community members give input on Alpine School District split

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – This week in Utah County, parents and teachers are meeting to discuss the possibility of splitting Utah’s largest school district into two or three districts.

At Timpanogos High School, the Alpine School Board held their first public meeting of three scheduled this week.

School board members, parents and community members gathered in the school auditorium to discuss six potential options for the Alpine School District.

“There have been some opportunities to reconsider and try to determine the best step forward for us and students in our area,” Alicia Alba said.

Alba has five kids who go to school in the Alpine District. She said she’s in support of splitting the district, but wants more information.

“100 percent, I believe it’s time for us to have a reconfiguration,” she told ABC4.com. “I’m not set on whether a two-way split or three-way split is better of the options, that’s why I’m here tonight.”

Alpine School District is working with MGT Consulting, a firm based out of Florida, to help come up with the options.

“We all have opinions about things, it’s been nice to let somebody outside take a look at all elements of the district,” Alpine School District Operations and Communications Executive Director Kimberly Bird said.

They used an interactive poll to get feedback from people at Tuesday night’s meeting.

After consolidating the votes, based on people in attendance, the most favored vote was to stay in a single, consolidated district. The second most popular choice was to split into two districts and the least favorite option was to split into three.

The district says they’ll take this feedback to make an official decision in the future.

There will be another public meeting on Wednesday, March 13, at Vista Heights Middle School and Thursday, March 14, at American Fork Junior High.

