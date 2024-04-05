Community members demonstrate, urge governor to veto Tennessee bill on immigration

Community members marched to the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday evening in protest of recently passed legislation that seeks to require local law enforcement in Tennessee to communicate with federal officials regarding the immigration status of a person.

Over 200 demonstrators — along with The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, TIRRC Votes, American Muslim Advisory Council, Casa de la Cultura, Connexión America, Poder Popular, Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors and Workers’ Dignity — walked from Public Square Park to the Capitol to urge Gov. Bill Lee not to sign HB 2124/SB 2576, which currently sits on his desk awaiting his signature, and delivered a petition to the governor’s office signed by marchers and community leaders.

“We’re out here rallying and protesting because of this ICE collaboration bill,” said Mallika Vohra, communications coordinator for TIRRC Votes, an affiliate organization of the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. “We wanted to come out here and show our opposition to that legislation and anti-immigration legislation in general, because there’s a lot of that.”

Looking out over group — some just arriving from work, some with children in tow and many bearing homemade signs, flags and banners — Vorah emphasized the need for lawmakers to see who the bill could hurt.

“Ideal situation, (Lee) vetoes it and our voices are heard,” she said. “But if it is signed into law, this will hurt people who call this city home. So we’re out here making our presence known, and making clear that Tennessee is our home and we deserve to live in private dignity.”

The Senate passed the bill on March 25 in a 26-7 vote, while the House adopted it March 14 in a 74-22 vote.

The Rev. Francisco Garcia, assistant chaplain of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Chapel in Nashville, encouraged the crowd to be proud of their struggles.

“I’m here as the proud son of Mexican immigrants who came here decades ago,” he said. “They struggled, and they made it here to fight for me and my sisters like so many here. So I’m here to say that a piece of paper cannot dictate our humanity. It cannot dictate who we are. No nation, no border and no paper.”

The bill, introduced in January, is sponsored by Rep. Rusty Grills, R-Newbern, and Sen. Brent Taylor, R-Memphis. The bill would not only require local law enforcement to disclose the immigration status of a person with federal agencies, but also cooperate with federal officials in the identification, apprehension, detention, or removal of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

TIRRC Votes released a statement shortly after the bill's passage, stating the legislation will only negatively impact Tennesseans — from immigrant families who might face separation to the police officers who will be distracted with an unfunded mandate.

"Even as HB 2124/SB 2576 heads to Gov. Lee's desk, we know our communities are resilient and will come together to keep each other safe," said the organization in an Instagram post. "From Memphis to Mountain City, immigrant families are deeply embedded in TN - we won't sit idly by as our legislature turns our laws against us."

The USA Today Network - Tennessee's coverage of First Amendment issues is funded through a collaboration between the Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners.

