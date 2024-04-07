Community members celebrate installation of new sculpture at Mission Plaza lawn
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Two essential tools for gardening and lawn care and maintenance. Blowers make clearing leaves and debris a breeze. Trimmers make clearing weeds a snap.
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
This universally flattering lippie will look great on any wearer — get it while it's marked down and still in stock!
Varda Space Industries has closed a massive tranche of funding just weeks after its first drug manufacturing capsule returned from orbit. The company’s $90 million Series B round marks an inflection point for the company, which is now gearing up to scale from the initial demonstration mission to a regular set of missions carrying customer payloads, Varda founder Delian Asparouhov told TechCrunch. El Segundo-based Varda was founded in 2021 by Asparouhov, who is also a partner at Founders Fund, and Will Bruey, a spacecraft engineer who cut his teeth at SpaceX.
Whether you're a 'Mandalorian' maniac or a superhero superfan, you'll find something right up your alley.
Today on TechCrunch's Equity podcast, Mary Ann, Becca and Alex gathered to dig into favorites from the hundreds of new YC companies that pitched, and a venture capital fund that wants to become "the investment and innovation arm of the autism community." Becca wanted to talk about Seso and its fascinating fintech play in the agricultural space, while Alex brought Home From College and its recent seed round to the mix.
Dozens of deals and hundreds in savings on spring and summer outdoor essentials. Everything you need to turn your garden and patio into an amazing space.
Ford is dialing back its EV manufacturing buildout, trying to better time the market as it spreads out its capital investments.
The biggest news stories this morning: Our favorite cheap smartphone is on sale for $250 right now, OnePlus rolls out its own version of Google’s Magic Eraser, How to watch (and record) the solar eclipse on April 8.
Released in 1974, the 50 was Audi's first small car and it wasn't exactly a hit. It became a home run after turning into the original Volkswagen Polo.
Simple yet effective, these plug-ins illuminate 'without being obtrusive' and have over 2,500 five-star fans.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
It's like Rosie the Robot in a bathing suit. 'Not a finger needs to be lifted,' raves one fan.
Last night, several prominent journalists posted (complained in many cases) about unexpectedly regaining their verified blue checks on Elon Musk's X platform.
Ghost Autonomy, a startup working on autonomous driving software for automaker partners, has shut down, TechCrunch has learned. The startup, which had raised nearly $220 million, posted a note on its website that it ended worldwide operations and wound down the company as of Wednesday. "We are proud of the substantial technical innovations and progress the Ghost team made on its mission to deliver software-defined consumer autonomy," the note on its website reads.
'This trimmer will cut through anything reasonable,' fans say — and at 6 pounds, it's easy to handle.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $29, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
Agnes Kozera and David Kierzkowski, the co-founders of podcast sponsorship marketplace Podcorn, today launched their newest app — Storiaverse, a short-form entertainment platform that offers a multi-format reading experience, combining animated video and written content. Available on iOS and Android devices, Storiaverse caters to graphic novel readers and adult animation fans who want to discover original stories in a short-form, animated format. “Our mission is to make Storiaverse the biggest storytelling platform and to make reading more immersive and engaging,” Kozera, who also co-founded YouTube marketing platform FameBit (which Google acquired in 2016), told TechCrunch.