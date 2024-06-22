Community meeting set for proposed trail

Jun. 21—NAPPANEE — A trail project is aiming to connect the WaNee community.

The Nappanee Wakarusa Visionary Trail is hosting a community meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Nappanee Public Library, 157. N. Main St., to share ideas and explore possibilities for a connecting multiuse path between Wakarusa and Nappanee.

The project is being led by Connect in Elkhart County, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and Abonmarche Urban Planner Andrea Milne.

"A trail or route for nonmotorized traffic between Wakarusa and Nappanee has been part of plans for the region for over 20 years," Milne explained. "Both communities have incorporated the idea into their Comprehensive Plans after discussions with the public. MACOG has included a trail in their regional transportation plans since 2016. The Community Foundation of Elkhart County completed their own countywide plan for biking and walking facilities in 2022 and identified a multi-use trail between Wakarusa/Nappanee as a priority project."

The multi-use path would be available for walking, biking, buggies, scooters, skating, and wheelchair access, but there are a lot of unknowns. It's still in the early phases and Connect in Elkhart County is working alongside the Nappanee and Wakarusa with hopes of inspiring community feedback, involvement and leadership.

"For people who are unable to drive because of their age or disability and people who do not drive because of their religious and cultural beliefs (mainly our Amish and Mennonite neighbors), safe off-road travel options give them better access to the places they need to travel — to get groceries, go to the doctor, and for work," Milne said.

Milne noted that in Indiana, 4,115 people were killed or seriously injured while biking or walking on a roadway between 2018-2022 per a 2023 INDOT report. Milne said about 18% of those crashes occurred on rural roads.

"Obviously, providing off-road routes removes the risk of these nonmotorized travelers being hit by a car or truck," she said.

The committee is still working to identify possible routes for the trail that can be used safely for those nonmotorized modes of transportation traveling between Nappanee and Wakarusa.

Unlike the Pumpkinvine Trail on the other side of the county, we don't have an old abandoned railroad corridor to start from for a route between Wakarusa and Nappanee," she explained.

"County roads are generally designed with cars and trucks in mind — not walkers, bikers, or buggy users," the website for the project indicates. "Safety on the roads is a concern for everyone who uses them, and residents want alternatives to accommodate nonmotorized modes of transportation."

Construction, if the project goes through, will be phased over several years. A location isn't yet decided on and neither are funding sources, but Abonmarche says the average cost per mile has been about $1 million per mile. A trail from Wakarusa and Nappanee will be at least six miles.

The committee also says no one will be forced to give up land for the trail: "We are coming to the community, including property owners, to figure out the best way to provide a nonmotorized path. We are excited to collaborate with property owners who may be open to selling or donating land, which could include tax benefits."

It's also unknown who would own and maintain the trail.

"Maintenance and liability of a trail could be the responsibility of a board of local advocates (similar to the Friends of the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail) or a public entity, like the county parks or highway departments," the website added.

There will be several community meetings on the topic to gather feedback and ideas, but residents are also welcome to submit thoughts, volunteer, get involved, and seek out additional information at www.connectinelkhartcounty.com.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.