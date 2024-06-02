Community Matters: Why RiverWise did not pursue Shell mitigation funds

On May 15, nearly $5 million in awards were announced to various Beaver County community projects as the result of an environmental mitigation fund established to hold Shell accountable for ongoing environmental violations at their facility in Monaca.

A total of 21 projects, representing a wide range of organizations and activities, received funds that will enable the continuation or initiation of activities intended to improve the health, environment and quality of life in communities impacted by Shell’s operations.

Over the past year, many of you have asked me whether RiverWise, which is the organization I have the privilege of leading, would be pursuing such funds. Once the awardees were announced, even more of you asked about how RiverWise responded to the open call for projects resulting from the mitigation fund.

To date, I have not addressed this issue publicly, wishing instead to allow the process to run its course before speaking about such matters. Now that awards have been announced, and in response to the many questions I have been receiving, I thought it might be of some value to spend a bit of time explaining in more detail how RiverWise approached and was involved with the mitigation fund.

As I have shared with many of you in conversations, and as the headline to this article makes clear, RiverWise decided not to compete for mitigation funds. This decision was both practical and principled, and emerged after considerable conversation with my staff and board members.

Let me first address some of the practical considerations that led to our decision.

RiverWise exists to grow community voice and power so that residents of Beaver County can exercise greater agency over the future of the region. Because of this broad mission, RiverWise tends to find itself involved in a wide array of projects in numerous communities. At last count, we have worked with more than 70 different partner organizations in various capacities around the county. Many of these partner organizations did decide to compete for funds. And, along the way, a half dozen or so of those organizations asked RiverWise to serve as a partner on their projects. Given all this relational complexity, it was hard to figure out a good way to decide where and when to get involved. And so, we ultimately decided that recusing ourselves from the process was the best way to maintain healthy relationships with our varied partners around and beyond the county.

Another set of practical considerations related to my own ability to help guide the processes that were ultimately set in place to administer such funds. In order to generate that process, a group of informed community advocates was required to assemble a steering committee, generate a protocol for the administration of funds, and adjudicate the merit of nearly 100 proposals that were eventually submitted for consideration. Although the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection oversaw that process, community stakeholders were significantly empowered to enact procedures and create guidelines at every stage along the way. As a leader who interacts with a wide range of individuals and organizations, I concluded that my value to the community could be best realized by helping to guide this process. So, I ultimately decided to serve along with more than 20 other community members who contributed to the creation of the process that has unfolded over the past 12 months.

Beyond these practical matters is a constellation of considerations that are more principled in nature. As many readers may be aware, RiverWise has provided considerable and increasingly public commentary on Shell’s presence in Beaver County over the years. Personally, I have also spoken out at length about a range of community dynamics related to Shell’s actions (or inactions) in our community. If your feedback and encouragement are any kind of guide, then providing this kind of ongoing commentary has proven valuable for many of you. Though some readers would undoubtedly disagree, I see this as one of the more substantial contributions that I and RiverWise have been able to offer to Beaver County in recent years.

Recognizing the unique role that we continue to play in such public conversations, neither I nor RiverWise wished for mitigation funds to jeopardize public perception about where our loyalties lie. On this front, both my board and staff were adamant. And so, to avoid any perceived conflict of interest, we decided that it was best to refrain from competing for mitigation funds.

In making these observations, I wish to be abundantly clear. I am offering no explicit or implicit commentary on decisions made by any other organization related to such funds. The realities and dynamics that made such a mitigation fund necessary are among the most complicated and conflicted matters facing our region and world today. There are no easy answers regarding how to approach such complicated realities. And so RiverWise genuinely congratulates and applauds all those who chose to push back against Shell’s continued violation of the law by competing for mitigation funds.

We look forward with expectation and hope to see what might yet emerge in our communities as a result.

Daniel Rossi-Keen, Ph.D., is the co-owner of eQuip Books, a community bookstore in Aliquippa and the executive director of RiverWise, a nonprofit working to grow community power and voice so that residents can exercise agency over Beaver County's future. Reach Daniel at daniel@getriverwise.com.

