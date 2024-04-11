Community will mark missing girl Madalina Cojocari’s 13th birthday

Thursday marks a milestone birthday for a missing Cornelius girl.

Madalina Cojocari turns 13, and the town’s police department is planning a gathering to mark the day.

Cornelius police put a birthday box in the lobby of the department for anyone to write Madalina a special birthday card. The department plans to read the cards during the celebration.

Madalina was last seen publicly in November 2022 while getting off her school bus. She has never been found.

Her parents were charged for failing to report her missing.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, was expected to make a plea in February but she refused to show up to court. Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, is out on bond.

Thursday’s event will be at 7 p.m. in the police department’s parking lot. If it rains, the gathering will be held at the Cornelius Town Hall.

