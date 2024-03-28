Community leader Jimmy Hill dies at 62; dedicated years to nonprofit work

Community leaders described Jimmy Hill, who died Monday at age 62, as a quiet leader who made a tremendous impact on Alabamians' lives behind the scenes.

Hill dedicated the last 15 years of his life to nonprofit work. For the past three years, Hill has been the executive director of the Alabama CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Network. Before that, Hill was the president and CEO for the River Region United Way, where he spent 10 years.

“He was a quiet leader, I guess you would say," said Jannah Bailey, who became Hill's successor at the River Region United Way. "He was always doing great things that a lot of people didn’t know he had his hand on."

Bailey and Hill had been friends since their time at Auburn University at Montgomery.

“Jimmy was like a brother to me," Bailey said.

Jimmy Hill hikes along canyon.

The pair had many adventures including hiking Mount Fuji in Tokyo in an effort to raise money for polio-relief efforts.

His daughters, Lindsay Hill and Laura Curtis, said their father was a great lover of the outdoors. Hill loved to visit state parks and take photos of his travels.

Hill's last big trip was to the Grand Canyon, Curtis said.

Willie Durham served with Hill in the Montgomery Sunrise Rotary Club, where members often found Hill picking up trash along the highway or clearing brush along AUM's trail.

Jimmy Hill dances with his daughter Laura Curtis at her wedding.

Hill had a great sense of humor and never lost his humility, Durham said.

“He always wanted to help the least of these," Durham said.

Hill brought that humble spirit to his work at Alabama CASA Network, where he helped programs throughout the state develop training and policies, raise money and comply with national standards, said Ellen Proctor, the president of Alabama CASA's board of directors.

Jimmy Hill volunteers with peers.

“He was such a kind and gentle man and really gained people’s trust through demonstrating just what a good person he was," Proctor said. "He was a great leader not because he had a strong hand, but because people really trusted in him and believed in him."

Hill is survived by his family including his two daughters; Curtis' husband JB and her son Ben; his brothers Randy, Rick and Mack; and his father, Charles.

Jimmy Hill and Jannah Bailey stand in front of Mt. Fuji in Tokyo.

“It really is a loss to our organization and to our children of our state who he really helped during his time as our executive director," Proctor said of Hill.

