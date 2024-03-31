Community invited to learn about candidates seeking appointment to EPISD board

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso ISD community will have the chance to learn more about the three candidates who are seeking to be appointed to a vacant seat on the district’s Board of Trustees.

The district will host a District 3 Trustee Candidate Forum at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at the Fine Arts Building at Austin High School, 3500 Memphis Ave.

Candidates are: businessman Jack David Loveridge; educator Jacob Aaron Waggoner; and lawyer Rene Alberto Vargas.

“Forum attendees will learn more about the applicants and their vision for stewarding District 3 to a prosperous future that aligns with El Paso ISD’s mission and vision,” according to a news release sent out by the district.

They are seeking to succeed Josh Acevedo on the board, after Acevedo was elected to serve on the El Paso City Council during a special election.

District 3 comprises portions of Central El Paso and includes Bliss Elementary, Coach Wally Hartley PK-8, Clendenin Elementary, Coldwell Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Milam Elementary, Moreno Elementary, Rusk Elementary, Travis Elementary, Navarrete Middle, Austin High School, and College Career and Technology Academy (CCTA).

