Community invited to discuss future of 2 vacant schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is invited to a meeting to discuss the future of Bond and Roberts elementary schools, which are both vacant, El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) announced in a news release.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Don Haskins PK-8 School, 500 Mulberry Ave.

“As stewards of our educational landscape, it is essential that we engage in open dialogue about the future of these vacant campuses. Your attendance will ensure that your voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process,” read the news release.

EPISD said this meeting is an opportunity for all members of our community to gain insight, ask questions and share perspectives about these campuses’ future.

