The Wichita Falls community took time to honor veterans of the war in Vietnam Friday.

The Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated the anniversary of the end of the war with a ceremony at Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Vietnam War veterans are handed certificates Friday during a ceremony Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza.

A bronze sculpture commemorating the veterans of the war was a gift to the city of Wichita Falls from the DAR chapter.

Sheppard Air Force Base also honored Vietnam vets at a ceremony Friday morning.

A bugler performs Friday during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam war at Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza. The Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the ceremony to honor veterans.

The term Vietnam War is commonly applied to hostilities in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia that began in 1955. By the middle of the 1960s, the U.S. had dramatically increased the number of its own troops in the fighting.

Tech. Sgt. Carol Russell sings the national anthem Friday during a ceremony Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza.

By the war's end, more than 58,000 U.S. troops had died. March 29 marks the end date of the war. On that date in 1973, the last troops were pulled out.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Community honors Vietnam vets Friday