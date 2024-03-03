Community honors missing 13-year-old Florida girl found dead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida community gathered to honor the life of 13-year-old Madeline Soto, who was found dead on Friday.

According to NBC affiliate WESH, what was supposed to be a community prayer to find the missing teen, quickly turned to vigil once Orange County deputies confirmed that they found her body that evening.

Dozens gathered at Hunter’s Creek Middle School, where Soto attended. She was reported missing on Monday after she did not show up to school that morning.

“I didn’t know Maddie personally, but it still hurts me because it could have been any of my friends, but she’s still one of my — I feel like she’s family,” a student told WESH.

Parents and students brought flowers, candles, and balloons to honor her life.

“It’s heartbreaking and saddening to kind of see this happening,” a parent told WESH. “Your children are supposed to be protected, and in this case, she was exposed.”

On Friday afternoon, Soto’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Osceola County. Detectives believe, Stephan Sterns, identified as Soto’s mother’s boyfriend, discarded the teen’s body in the early morning hours of Feb. 26.

Officials said Soto’s mother is not a suspect.

