Community honors life of fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca at visitation

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Mourners gathered to pay their respects to a fallen Chicago police officer, as the search continues for the person who gunned him down near his Gage Park home last week.

Public visitation for fallen CPD Officer Luis Huesca was held Sunday at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

“It’s a tragedy that once again we are standing in this parking lot, across the street from this funeral home, morning the loss of another fallen hero,” said retired CPD Chief of Detectives Eugene Roy, who was among those who attended.

Woodcrafter Juan Cayetano also attended and brought a special gift that he crafted for Huesca’s family.

“We’ve been doing memorials for fallen officers and first responders, and this time we’re here to donate this memorial for officer Huesca,” Cayetano said.

Funeral services for Huesca are set to take place at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel in Chicago at 10 a.m. on Monday, before his interment at Rosehill Cemetery.

Sunday’s visitation comes a week after Huesca was fatally shot in the 3100 block of West 56th Street while returning home from work.

Huesca, who had been with the department for six years, died while still in uniform.

Authorities have since classified Huesca’s death as “in the line of duty,” which will allow his family to receive survivors’ death benefits.

While the community mourns the loss of the fallen officer, the search for his killer has intensified.

Rewards totaling $100,000 are now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 22-year-old Xavier L. Tate, who police say is wanted in connection with Huesca’s murder. On Friday, a source told WGN Investigates that an arrest warrant had been issued for Tate, but he has not yet been taken into custody.

Crime Stoppers and the ATF are offering a combined $25,000 reward for information leading to Tate’s arrest. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police are also offering a combined $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with information on Tate’s whereabouts can reach out to Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380, or anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.