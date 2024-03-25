Community gathers for memorial ride for Jackson Dillow

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Jackson Dillow was only 19 when a motorcycle accident took his life.

Though his passing wasn’t long ago, his family chooses to remember him the way he would want- as someone who was always dancing, always helping people and always doing his best for his fiancé and unborn daughter.

Kya Hall, Dillow’s fiancé, said that was who Jackson was.

“Jackson was a very outgoing person. He loved to dance; he loved his job up here at Bill Cole. If you needed the shirt off of his back, he would give it to you. He was a very amazing person to be around and he was very excited to be a dad,” said Hall.

After his passing, the community rallied around Hall and her unborn daughter, Naomi. Hall said that the support has been amazing.

“I’m very thankful, you know, it’s not the same as it was with him, but… you can only do so much, and having the support from our community has meant a lot, and they’ve done a lot for us and the family,” said Hall.

Motorcyclists are incredibly vulnerable on the roads compared to those in cars or trucks. According to the National Safety Council, there were nearly six thousand motorcycle accident deaths in 2023.

Hatcher Anderson, Dillow’s close friend and co-worker, said that increasing safety on the roads could start with focus.

“I think it would start with the people in cars just maybe putting a little bit more attention out there and really watching their surroundings, I think it would really help out with deaths on motorcycles,” said Anderson.

A GoFundMe has been organized to further assist Hall and Naomi.

