Community gathers to honor fallen soldiers in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Many gathered at the Fort Scott National Cemetery, for annual Memorial Day services.

The VA hosted a public Memorial Day commemoration ceremony in Fort Scott to pay respect to fallen soldiers.

“It is important to to pay homage pretty much to the people before us. They are the reason why we are able to enjoy all the freedoms that we have, all those service members that lost their lives,” said Sgt. Anthony Worsley, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

American Legion Post Number 25, Post Commander Jessica Allison says she’s been attending the ceremony since she was a child, and the pride of patriotism has been installed in her ever since.

“For this to continue on for so long, and the pride that comes from citizens, veterans, families of veterans and of Fort Scott. You know, we are very proud of our history from the war and from the cemetery, and that that pride never wavers,” said Jessica Allison, American Legion Post #25 Post Commander.

This year a special guest from the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sergeant Major Anthony Worsley, traveled from his post in Hawaii to deliver a special message.

“I just want to convey the message that, number one, we are here as an agency DPA to ensure that our fallen will never be forgotten and we will celebrate them not only on Memorial Day, but every day of the year,” said Worsley.

“We probably know somebody that has family members as we have stones out here of unknown. So we want to make those, you know, be changed over to that service members names. And I think that is the ultimate, you know, goal for all of us,” said Allison.

