Community gathers to discuss the state of Black life in York

Leaders of York County's Black community gathered Friday to discuss the state of Black life in our community.

And what is the state of the community?

"The community is resilient," said Edquina Washington, chief impact officer for the York YWCA and city council president, "The community is integrity. The community is family and strength. The community is growth."

Black leaders gathered Friday at Keystone Kidspace in York to discuss the state of Black life in York.

The community, though, does face its challenges, she said, as illustrated by the list of speakers and panel discussions convened during the day-long State of Black Life in York Summit, organized by the YWCA's Racial Justice Committee at Keystone Kidspace in the old National Guard Armory on North George Street in York.

Speakers addressed racial disparities in education, economics, health and community engagement during the summit's five panel discussions.

Not that there hasn't been progress.

Sherry Washington, the education chair of the NAACP's state conference, outlined the success of Black students who have achieved academically and have earned college scholarships. Some of those students returned to their hometown after earning degrees and are helping to change the community.

More York news: Gun violence is 'an epidemic,' and here's what York is doing to combat it

Progress on gun violence: York gun violence was down dramatically in 2023. Police credit changes in enforcement

Participants also hoped to highlight the rich history of York's Black community and, as Edquina Washington said, "to continue to grow that history."

Going forward, organizers of the summit hope to continue to address racism in York and create a community that "embraces diversity," Edquina Washington said.

"We want people to be more aware, to be more engaged, to be more of an advocate," she said. "And we hope to embrace change in our community."

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Community gathers to discuss the state of Black life in York, Pa.