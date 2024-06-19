Community gathers to celebrate as the Southgate Parkway Bridge reopens on Tuesday

CAMBRIDGE −The Southgate Parkway Bridge reopened ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses came together for a celebration on Tuesday.

Originally set to open sometime in August, favorable working conditions throughout the winter allowed progress to move rapidly on the build. The bridge closed to traffic in June 2023, as the Ohio Department of Transportation began the task of rebuilding it. Work on the $13.4 million bridge project actually began in late 2022 with preparations being done to the ground below the bridge and the surrounding areas.

Cambridge City Schools CATS campers make their way across the recently completed Southgate bridge in Cambridge on Tuesday.

A reopening ceremony opened with ODOT District Five Deputy Director Jason Sturgeon addressing the crowd and asking for a moment of silence in remembrance of fallen ODOT member Marty Crane, who was recently killed in a Muskingum County work zone incident.

Sturgeon noted, "The bridge is an integral connection to downtown Cambridge, which is why the opening, combined with all the hard work and dedication that has gone into completing the bridge project is what makes it so special for the community to use it."

Sturgeon continued to highlight some of the new bridge's features including the decorative parapets and lighting, which will be in place later this summer, the vandal protection fence, and the preservation of the Cambridge arch.

As he spoke, the first groups of people to cross the bridge for the day began to come into view. Students attending the Cambridge City Schools CATS camp arrived with camp counselors and Superintendent Dan Coffman. Herb Kenworthy, a veteran, former city councilman and lifelong Cambridge resident, and a spry 106-year-old Ruth Cincinat made their way with the group as well. Jaynell Bonham and her son Pete were also two of the honored residents asked to cross the bridge along with Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden and his new 7-day-old grandson.

Jaynell Bonham (left) crosses newly reopened Southgate Parkway bridge with her son Pete (center) as they are greeted by Mayor Tom Orr.

Cambridge Mayor Tom Orr addressed the crowd next, thanking those who worked on the project and reflecting on how generations of Cambridge and Guernsey County residents have used the bridge.

As he spoke, he began to choke up while saying "I personally was 6 years old in 1967....I apologize about this. I seen my grandparents, one on Bishard Avenue on the south side, one was in the fairgrounds down on Park Avenue. And just like today, they came together. Just for a moment to talk to a couple of friends. Get out from behind those crazy computers and just be real. And they walked and marveled, and when we're done here today, I want you to do the same. Make yourself at home."

He continued, "The new bridge helps us heal some weaknesses from the first bridge with some design changes. Fencing and stamped walls and the heights and the curving and the extension of the sidewalk. Let us not forget as we celebrate this achievement, that this bridge brings also great responsibility."

Judy Deeks checks out the newly rebuilt Southgate Parkway bridge at the reopening celebration on Tuesday.

After speaking, the mayor gave a key to the city to ODOT District Five and one to the Ruhlin Company. The project manager for the Ruhlin Company, Marty Fritz, then addressed the group and thanked everyone for their work on the project.

A performance from the Cambridge City Band, led by Dr. Berk Jones, got the crowd excited as they played "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang as the ribbon was spread across the bridge.

Cambridge Mayor Tom Orr (third from left) gets help cutting the Southgate Parkway bridge from CATS campers and lifelong Cambridge resident Herb Kenworthy (center).

The CATS campers, the ODOT team, and members of the community held the ribbon, as Orr made the cut. Salvation Army Captain Ed McMillan dismissed the crowd with a prayer.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Celebration marks reopening of Southgate Parkway Bridge in Cambridge