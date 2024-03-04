Community gathered Sunday evening to remember Independence fallen officer

More than one hundred small flames encased in blue glass flickered in the hands of mourners across a field in Odessa Sunday night for the candlelight vigil honoring Officer Cody Allen, 35, who died while on duty Thursday.

Allen was shot and killed while trying to help Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack serve an eviction.. Mack was also shot and killed. The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on the front porch of a private residence in the 1100 block of Elsea Smith Road, near Bundschu Road in northeastern Independence.

Many gathered for the candlelight vigil for Officer Cody Allen in Odessa, Mo on March 3, 2024.

“He was willing to sacrifice whatever was necessary. Unfortunately, that became necessary,” said retired Independence police officer and retired Chaplain Wayne Hartley. “He was trying to save someone else when he gave his own life. Nothing more could be asked of a patrolman than to do that.”

Two other Independence police officers were also shot. One underwent surgery and the other had minor injures. Both are expected to make full recoveries, Dustman said. One suspect was taken into custody.

Lafayette County Sheriff Kerrick Alumbaugh described Allen as the epitome of a police officer and an overall kind and caring person who loved his job and his community.

He said Allen joined the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at a young age with a million dollar smile and handshake to match, “ he was one of those kids that you just knew immediately he was destined for greatness in law enforcement. He was gonna be a cop’s cop, and he was just such a natural. “

The visitation and funeral are open to the public. A visitation will take place Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1001 W. Walnut St in Independence. The funeral will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the same location, according to a release from the Independence Police Department.

Allen is the second Independence officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty in recent years. Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, was killed in September 2021.

Previous reporting from the Star’s Katie Moore and Kendrick Calfee contributed to this piece.