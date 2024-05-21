Community Foundation starts new fund for veterans

The Community Foundation of St. Clair County is setting up a new fund for programs assisting veterans in St. Clair County.

“Our Veterans Fund is an appreciation, dedication and intentional opportunity to assist with the needs of veterans in our community,” Patti Manley, chair of the Community Foundation, said in a news release announcing the fund.

Money for the fund was raised in 2019 through donations at a ceremony celebrating the opening of the St. Clair Inn. The money from that fundraiser was previously split between veteran and youth programs. Money from that fundraiser will continue to be split between the Youth Advisory Council and this new veterans fund.

The new fund will also be supported by a $15,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

Jackie Hanton, vice president of the Community Foundation, said the organization decided to form the fund after several donors asked to give money to causes specifically for veterans. The foundation has had fundraisers for veteran programs, including its first project in 1944 to fund the building of the Memorial Recreation Park stadium, but there has never been a general fund to donate to specifically for veterans.

"We’ve had quite a few donors ask about donating for veterans, but we didn’t have a fund specifically for veterans," Hanton said.

The foundation contacted the St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs in Michigan to identify local veterans groups. Hanton said the foundation will meet with these veteran organizations to identify what veterans in the Blue Water Area need and how grants from the fund can be used to serve those needs. The foundation's news release said it's looking at programs that provide housing assistance, employment, health care and mental health treatment for veterans.

"Our goal right now is to get an idea of what are the veteran groups in St. Clair County and get an idea of where the needs are and how they can be met," Hanton said.

Those wishing to donate to the new fund can do so on the Community Foundation's website at https://stclairfoundation.org/fund/st-clair-county-veterans-fund/.

